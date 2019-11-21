|
Guyla L. Yagen, age 94, of DeKalb, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with the love and prayers of her family. Guyla was born in Sycamore, IL, on January 11, 1925, to proud parents Guy and Pearl Brown. She is survived by her three children, James (Kelly Quinlan) Yagen, Diane Yagen, Charles E. (Selena Semararo) Yagen; her two grandchildren, Cassandra (Justin) Farrell and Matthew Yagen; her sister, Dorothy Decker. Guyla is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, William "Slim" Yagen; a son, Lawrence Michael Yagen; her parents, Guy and Pearl Brown, and her five siblings, Crill, Alice, Jenny, Don, Dick. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Maple Park American Legion, Post #302, 203 Main St., Maple Park, IL 60151. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Guyla's name. Checks may be made to the "Guyla Yagen Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019