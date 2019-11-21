Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for GUYLA YAGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GUYLA L. YAGEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GUYLA L. YAGEN Obituary
Guyla L. Yagen, age 94, of DeKalb, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with the love and prayers of her family. Guyla was born in Sycamore, IL, on January 11, 1925, to proud parents Guy and Pearl Brown. She is survived by her three children, James (Kelly Quinlan) Yagen, Diane Yagen, Charles E. (Selena Semararo) Yagen; her two grandchildren, Cassandra (Justin) Farrell and Matthew Yagen; her sister, Dorothy Decker. Guyla is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, William "Slim" Yagen; a son, Lawrence Michael Yagen; her parents, Guy and Pearl Brown, and her five siblings, Crill, Alice, Jenny, Don, Dick. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Maple Park American Legion, Post #302, 203 Main St., Maple Park, IL 60151. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Guyla's name. Checks may be made to the "Guyla Yagen Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, IL 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GUYLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -