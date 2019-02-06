Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
GWEN CONLON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Gwen Conlon was born on April 23, 1924 in Dixon, Illinois to Charles and Loretta (nee Doyle) Conlon. She died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital - JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. Gwen was a longtime member St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. She is survived by her sister, Lucy (Gene) Jean; her brother, Jim (Carol) Conlon; her many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Donna Conlon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Hemmerick; and her brother, John Doyle Conlon. Visitation from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
