ANTIOCH - Gwen L. Ames, 77 years old, passed away peacefully Sunday July 14, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born October 30, 1941 in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in CA, attended the Fullerton Ev. Free Church and was part of a group of friends called "the girls" These ladies stayed close for years and would have regular get togethers over the years. One of the girls met Al's brother. Al and Gwen were attendants for that wedding. Soon after, Gwen applied for a job at Trinity College and Seminary in Deerfield, accepted the position as Administrative Assistant to Kenneth Kantzer, moved to Illinois. She stayed with her friend Joan and husband Bill in Zion, IL, until she moved into an apartment with Grandma Ames. She and Al continued dating, were married in California on December 14, 1968 and lived on the Ames Family Farm until Al's death on March 18, 1992. After the sale of the family farm, Gwen moved to Antioch, IL. In addition to working at Trinity, Gwen worked at the Newport Elementary School while helping run the farm with Al. She was a member of CrossView Evangelical Free Church, Antioch, where she taught Sunday School, Awana's, played piano for services, and attended Bible Studies. She enjoyed laughing, decorating for the holidays, and playing the piano. Preceding her in death is husband, Al Ames, JR. on March 19, 1992, and parents, Henry P. Stark and Alice Bernice Smarling. Survivors include two siblings, Cheryl and Rick Stark both of Fullerton, CA; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at CrossView Church, 750 Highview Ave., Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment of her ashes will be in Mt. Rest Cemetery, Newport Township, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. Please sign the online guest book for Gwen at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019