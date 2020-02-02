|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Gwendolynn A. Kelter passed away at the age of 90 on January 30, 2020. She is survived by her loving children Dean Burns, Tracy Scurto (Russ) and Van Burns, grandchildren Tiffany Marshall (Adam), Rusty Scurto (Lanisa), Andrew Burns, Scott Burns and Jack Burns, and great-grandchildren Aidan, Wesley, Grace, R.J. Brennen and Rocco. Gwenn lived for the betterment of her community as a medical secretary and as a clerk for the Village of Hoffman Estates. Her passions included boating on the Fox River, crossword puzzles, crocheting and her beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation at www.bearnecessities.org. A private memorial and celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020