Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for H. TOLLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. EDWARD "ED" TOLLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. EDWARD "ED" TOLLE Obituary
The story concluded quietly at age 85 for H. Edward "Ed" Tolle with one last, tired (painless) exhale early in the morning of October 11, 2019 at JourneyCare Pepper Family Hospice Care Center in Barrington, IL. Ed is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Jeff (Judy) Tolle and Anne Tolle; and Ed's grandchildren, Madeline and Eddie Tolle, Frank, Claire and Emma Rose Waliczek. Ed was a husband, dad, friend, USAF Veteran, American, Sigma Chi, Stanford University and DePauw Alum, colleague, mentor, boss, Christian, community volunteer and storyteller. A Classic to be celebrated. Loved. A Funeral Mass is planned for November 1, 10:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 337 Ridge Rd., Barrington Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (for the Cardiac ICU), www.advocategiving.org or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. For information, and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now