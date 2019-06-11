Daily Herald Obituaries
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
HAILEY MURO CALDERON

Hailey Muro Calderon left us suddenly on May 23, 2019. Hailey loved attending Elk Grove High School, especially debate and speech teams. Her many desires for her future included possibly being a doctor, a lawyer, and most recently a history teacher. She knew that whatever she did, she wanted to help people. Hailey is survived by her loving and devoted parents, Nicole (Angel) Calderon, and Anthony Muro; her siblings, Ashley and Christopher (Martha) Holt, Amanda Downar, and Emily Calderon; her grandparents, Judith and Christopher Ferraro, and Francisca Calderon; her nephew, Aiden; and by so many loving friends and family, too numerous to mention. Hailey fought the battle against depression with her family by her side off and on for the past few years. She struggled to cope and hid her true feelings from the world. Social media and technology makes it so easy for children to hide from us. "Please, hold your babies tight. Talk to them. Check on them. Hailey, we love you with all our being. You will be missed by so many. Rest in peace, my sweet angel ... until we meet again." #TeenSuicideAwareness. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 15, from 2 pm until 8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment private. For funeral info, call 630-834-1133.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019
