Hal Hearsley Barber Jr., 77, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on May 24, following a long history of health issues and a recent diagnosis of kidney failure. Hal is survived by his wife, Sheila Wilson of Tucson, AZ, his son, Jeffrey Eugene Barber and fiancee, Anne McCarthy of Chicago, IL, grandson, Austin Charles Marine, of Elgin, IL, and Jeffrey's mother and Hal's good friend, Bonnie J. Barber of Lake Barrington, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Hearsley Barber and his mother, Nell Orr Barber, of Evanston, IL, and his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Marine of Schaumburg, IL. Celebrations of Life will be held both in Tucson and in the Chicago area on dates yet to be determined. To honor Hal's life, donations may be made to any of the following charities: Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446; American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231; Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 70059, Oro Valley, AZ 85737; or Casa de la Luz Foundation, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.