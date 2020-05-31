HAL HEARSLEY BARBER Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hal Hearsley Barber Jr., 77, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on May 24, following a long history of health issues and a recent diagnosis of kidney failure. Hal is survived by his wife, Sheila Wilson of Tucson, AZ, his son, Jeffrey Eugene Barber and fiancee, Anne McCarthy of Chicago, IL, grandson, Austin Charles Marine, of Elgin, IL, and Jeffrey's mother and Hal's good friend, Bonnie J. Barber of Lake Barrington, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Hearsley Barber and his mother, Nell Orr Barber, of Evanston, IL, and his daughter, Lee Elizabeth Marine of Schaumburg, IL. Celebrations of Life will be held both in Tucson and in the Chicago area on dates yet to be determined. To honor Hal's life, donations may be made to any of the following charities: Canine Companions for Independence, P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446; American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231; Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 70059, Oro Valley, AZ 85737; or Casa de la Luz Foundation, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved