|
|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Hal J. Cress, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 21, 2019, near Hoffman Estates, IL. Hal was born on May 2, 1926 in Miami, Florida. He was married to JoAnn Cress for 52 years. Hal loved RVing around the US, writing short stories and reading. He lived a long, vibrant life. Hal is survived by his children: Kevin Cress, and Jennifer Brinn, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019