HUNTLEY - Haline T. Borkowski (Holly), 88, died peacefully in her home on September 15, 2020. Holly was born in Pza, Poland on May 10, 1932 to parents Jozef and Jozefa (nee Grzeszczak) Ostojski. Holly married Leonard Borkowski in 1953, and they spent many happy years together before his death in 2010. Holly's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and friends. She was a consummate entertainer, an avid bridge player, a never-give-up golfer, an enthusiastic debater, and an excellent dancer. She was, even more importantly, a most-loving mother and grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holly is survived by her children, Susan (Robert) Lueger, Jeffrey (Deborah) Borkowski, Steven (Kay) Borkowski, and Beth (Juan Carlos Gallego) Borkowski, her grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Lueger, Anne Borkowski, Emma (Lee Radke) Lueger, Daniel (Emily) Borkowski, Susan Borkowski, Hana Gallego, and Maya Gallego, her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Justin, and Jason, her siblings, Irene Ostrowski, and Emily (John) Iwaszek, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Borkowski, and her siblings, Tadeusz Ostojski, and Helen (Mike) Nowicki). Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, at 9 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Haline's name can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
