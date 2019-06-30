Hanne Soderberg, age 94, beloved wife of the late Kenneth H. Soderberg for 63 years, died peacefully at home in Hampshire on May 31, 2019. Her five children, Heidi, Karin, Melody, Vicki, and Ken Jr. surrounded her with love and care in her final days. Mom to us, Grandma to 14 and GG to 26, and taught us to be strong, love one another, show kindness, and remain positive no matter what life throws your way. We will miss her quick wit, her tenacity at Scrabble, and continue to shake our heads at her unwillingness to lose at Farkle. She was ready to reconnect with her mother, walk with her cocker spaniel, Charlie, and join Dad in heaven. We love you, Mom. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Montana. Donations in Mom's name may be made to the Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. LaFox, South Elgin, IL 60177. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019