Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
HANS-CHRISTIAN OEHRING Obituary
Hans-Christian Oehring passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 13. Beloved husband of Deborah; Loving father of Michael (Caitlin) Weslock, Ashley (Terry) Webb, Courtney and Joshua; Dear grandfather of Tyler and Austin Webb and Wilson Weslock; Devoted son of Hans (Diane) Oehring and Heide Oehring; Fond brother of Helmut (Vicki) Oehring and Helga (Al) Dale; Fond nephew of Ursula Conrads; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Hans was a 1978 graduate of Glenbard West High School. He most recently celebrated his 20-year work anniversary with Firestone. Hans has mostly been involved with automotive service. He owned his own automotive repair shop called Hans' Automotive in downtown Wheaton for several years. Hans was a down-to-earth man who loved fishing, cooking - especially his smoked meats or BBQ ribs, Spaten German beer and a fine Cognac with a cigar. He always enjoyed his German heritage, customs and foods, especially around Chistmas time. Hans was a family man and enjoyed every family get together. It is here where he will be missed the most. Hans was known for his incredible work ethic, always going the extra mile. If you knew him, you never forgot his boisterous laugh and his cheesy grin. He had a larger than life personality which left an indelible mark on everyone he met. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19 from 1 - 6 PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137) with a service to follow at Leonard Memorial Home at 6 PM.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
