1/1
HANS METZINGER Sr.
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Hans Metzinger, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at his home in Prospect Heights. He was born on March 27, 1930 in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia. Following WWII, Hans moved to Vienna where he met his beloved wife of 66 years, Anni. The two later relocated to Chicago where he began a successful construction business and became an influential player and member of Green White Soccer Club. Hans is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Anni, son Hans (Sonja), daughter Christine, his grandchildren Olivia (Jonathan), Brigitta (Dominick), Kylie, Jonathan, Billy, great-grandchildren Monroe, Arden, and his brother Ladsi. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For more information or to share memories, go to www.matzfuneralhome.com, Matz Funeral Home, 847-394-2336.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
