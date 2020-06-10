HANS O. PAULSEN
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HANS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE IN THE HILLS - Hans O. Paulsen, age 65, formerly of Long Island, NY. Beloved husband of Clare V. Paulsen, nee Kennedy. Loving father of Erik R. (Angela) Paulsen. Dear grandfather of Michelle and Elise Paulsen. Loving brother of Maria Paulsen. Dear son of the late Irja and Otto Paulsen. Hans worked for 33 years with the United States Postal Service at AMC O'Hare and Great Lakes Regional Office in Bloomingdale Illinois. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Services will be at Saturday at 9 AM at the funeral home. Interment McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the charity of your choice. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
09:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved