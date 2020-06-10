LAKE IN THE HILLS - Hans O. Paulsen, age 65, formerly of Long Island, NY. Beloved husband of Clare V. Paulsen, nee Kennedy. Loving father of Erik R. (Angela) Paulsen. Dear grandfather of Michelle and Elise Paulsen. Loving brother of Maria Paulsen. Dear son of the late Irja and Otto Paulsen. Hans worked for 33 years with the United States Postal Service at AMC O'Hare and Great Lakes Regional Office in Bloomingdale Illinois. Visitation Friday, from 4 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Services will be at Saturday at 9 AM at the funeral home. Interment McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the charity of your choice. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.