HANS R. BONNKE


1933 - 2019
HANS R. BONNKE Obituary
HUNTLEY - Hans R. Bonnke, age 86, a resident of Sun City, Huntley, IL passed away on September 29, 2019 while at Care Center Journey Care Hospice Care Center in Barrington, IL., after suffering with Parkinson's. He was born on August 31, 1933 in Bremerhaven, Germany. Beloved husband of Traudl Bonnke, loving father of Heidi (John) Geatros and Steve (Pam), adored grandfather of Jake (Jen) and Dan, devoted brother, uncle and friend to many. Cremation services will be private. For further information please call DeFiore Funeral Home, Huntley at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
