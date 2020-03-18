Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800

HARLAN C. CARLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARLAN C. CARLSON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Harlan C. Carlson, age 79, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving father of James Carlson, William Carlson, Sherri Carlson, the late Bryan Carlson, Kelly (the late Michael) Shockey. Cherished grandfather of Scott Cruz, Lisa Shockey, Alexander Shockey, great grandfather of DeAnna Shockey. Dear brother of Donald (Rachel) Carlson, Adelaide (the late Donald) Hubbard, Shirley (Lawrence) Varnado, Linda (Ronald) Cordero, Carol (Gene) Thoney, Sandra (Kenneth) Chaney. Fond uncle and friend of many. Services and burial are private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARLAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -