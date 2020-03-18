|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Harlan C. Carlson, age 79, passed away March 16, 2020. Loving father of James Carlson, William Carlson, Sherri Carlson, the late Bryan Carlson, Kelly (the late Michael) Shockey. Cherished grandfather of Scott Cruz, Lisa Shockey, Alexander Shockey, great grandfather of DeAnna Shockey. Dear brother of Donald (Rachel) Carlson, Adelaide (the late Donald) Hubbard, Shirley (Lawrence) Varnado, Linda (Ronald) Cordero, Carol (Gene) Thoney, Sandra (Kenneth) Chaney. Fond uncle and friend of many. Services and burial are private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020