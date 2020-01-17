|
Harlan Knowlton Harris passed away Monday, January 6,2020 in Libertyville, Illinois. Harlan attended high school at Holderness School in Plymouth, N.H., obtained a BA in Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of International Business at the University of South Carolina. Harlan served three years in the United States Army, spending most of his duty in the Panama Canal Zone. He settled in Libertyville, Illinois in 1997, when he took the position of Vice President of Planning and Financial Analysis for Allegiance HealthCare. Harlan had a long and successful career as a finance leader and business partner in diverse healthcare settings, including overseas manufacturing facilities, a regional sales and distribution center, corporate headquarters, and a physician provider service business. Most recently, until retirement two years ago, Harlan served as Chief Financial Officer of Beaver-Visitec International. Harlan enjoyed his interesting and diversified career which span 32 years. However, his true love was the game of golf. His global travels allowed him to play his game at some of the most interesting and challenging golf courses both nationally and internationally. His most exciting memory was two holes in one at Pine Meadow Country Club, in Libertyville. Harlan is survived by his brother Sumner Harris, sister in law Joyce Harris, three nieces, one nephew, and their children. A celebration of his life is planned for his friends and colleagues in Libertyville, and the family will celebrate his life this summer in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Family services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020