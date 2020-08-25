1/
HARLEY L. VOGT
1943 - 2020
Harley L. Vogt, 77 of Sterling, Illinois died suddenly on August 21, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-4pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois. A funeral service will be held on 4pm, Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. Harley was born March 5, 1943, in Seattle, Washington, the son of Carl and Mabel Vogt. On August 30, 1969 he married his wife, Edna Colon. He worked as an engineer until his retirement. He was a lifelong learner. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, he was a private pilot, Hamm radio operator and most recently became interested in weather spotting. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Edna, his sons, Kenneth Vogt, and Dennis (Tammy) Vogt, his grandchildren, Chase and Caden, and by his brother, Rodney (Bonnie) Vogt. He was preceded in death by his parents. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
