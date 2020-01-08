Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille St.
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
200 S. Wille St.
Mount Prospect, IL
MOUNT PROSPECT - Harold A. Eggert, 95, passed away December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha Eggert for 63 years. Loving father of Susan (Claus) von Zychlin, Joan Eggert (Michael Sadowski), Linda (Jeffrey) Powell: cherished grandfather of Kara, Kirsten, and Kurt von Zychlin, Alicia and Will Sadowski, Austin, Evan, and the late Nathan Powell; dear brother of Ruth Moranz and the late Elaine Swanson and Laverne Pischke; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 10, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Wille St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church are appreciated. Funeral information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
