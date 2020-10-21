1/
HAROLD AND BUNNY SCHIRMER
After 70 years of marriage, Brunhilde "Bunny" Schirmer, nee Schumann, 94, was called to heaven by her Lord, Jesus on October 7, 2020 followed by her husband, Harold Schirmer, on October 15. Harold entered the US Navy in 1942, during WWII. Bunny graduated from Valparaiso University in 1949 with a BS in Home Economics. They were lifelong members of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations. He was a residential realtor in Chicago, and she was a skilled homemaker. During their married life they resided in Chicago, Park Ridge and most recently in Arlington Heights, IL. After retirement, the Schirmers especially enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Rhinelander, WI with family and friends. The couple are survived by their 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Children include Glenn (Debbie) Schirmer, Laurene (Layne) Gobrogge and Ward (Holly) Schirmer. Grandchildren include Aaron (Jane Holper) Schirmer, Courtney (Phil) Smith, Leigh (Scott) Becker, Neal Gobrogge, Jonathan Gobrogge and Justin Schirmer. Great-grandchildren include Lillian and Emma Schirmer, Nolan and Aaron Smith, Devin, and Paige Becker. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Peter Lutheran Church (Saints Annual Fund), 111 W. Olive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. + TO GOD BE THE GLORY +



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
