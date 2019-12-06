Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Becket Parish
1321 N Burning Bush Ln
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD BOLLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD BOLLMAN


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD BOLLMAN Obituary
Harold Bollman, age 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 4th. He was born October 16, 1934 in Chicago to the late Harriet and Max Bollman. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Helen, loving father to Ann (John) and cherished grandpa to Johnny and Lauren. Dear oldest brother to Richard (Teresa), Norman (Kathy), Jimmy (Mary Ann) and Carol Ann. Preceded in death by his younger sister JoAnn (Don) and brother Cpl. Donald, USMC. Loving Uncle and Godfather to many nieces and nephews. Fond brother in-law to Andrew (Donna) and the late John and family in Buffalo, NY. Harold was a very active parishioner at St Thomas Becket. For many years he led in the planning of the Super Bowl Party and Parish Picnic. He also volunteered at many other events as a Men's Club member. Most of his life was spent in the restaurant, tavern and beer business. He loved being around people, telling jokes and stories, and working in downtown Chicago. Fondly called Heineken Harold he retired from Van Munching & Co as a Regional Sales Manager after 20 years. Visitation Sunday, December 8th from 2-8:00pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E Rand Rd, Mt Prospect. Lying in state Monday, 10am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Thomas Becket Parish, 1321 N Burning Bush Ln, Mount Prospect. Burial will follow at Irving Park Cemetery. For information, call 847-394-2336 or visit www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -