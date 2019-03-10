Daily Herald Obituaries
HAROLD "BUTCH" BORGMANN


HAROLD "BUTCH" BORGMANN Obituary
BARRINGTON HILLS - Harold "Butch" Borgmann, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 28, 2019 in Weston, Florida. He was born June 1, 1934 in Chicago to Aloysius and Margaret (nee Schank) Borgmann. Butch was a golf salesman for 30 years and was loved and admired by his family, friends, and even those strangers he happened to engage in conversation. He was a charismatic person who loved to tell jokes, connect people, and help anyone who needed his assistance. He had a passion for design, especially unique one-of-a-kind projects. Butch will be deeply missed by his loving children, Debbie Rubiano of Pembroke Pines, FL, Cindy Hutton of Skippack, PA, and Jessica Lawless of Mequon, WI; grandchildren Daniel, Elizabeth, Molly, Kelly, Tommy, MacKenzie, and Kaelyn; his sister, Carolyn Neuman; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith "Judy" (nee Lundquist) and his parents. A visitation will be held from 9am until the time of Mass at 11:30am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela St.), Barrington, Illinois. Entombment will follow immediately at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Tel: 1-800-805-5856 Web: https://www.stjude.org/. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
