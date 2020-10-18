Harold Burshtan, age 90, a resident of Wheaton, IL died October 13, 2020 of natural causes. He was born May 4, 1930 to Sam & Esther Burshtan in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen; his children David (Kathy) Burshtan & Tracy Gates; his grandchildren Morgan, Sydney, Lindsey and David Burshtan Jr. and Bobby & Bailey Gates; and his brother Al (Ann) Burshtan. Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, friend, and scholar. His formative childhood years were spent in Preston, Iowa. Harold was a star athlete at Preston High School and still holds a state record in the Iowa High School Basketball Tournament. After graduating from high school (1947), Harold enlisted in the Army and was proud to be a Veteran. Serving from 1948-49, he rose to the rank of Sergeant. His illustrious career in education started humbly as he hitch-hiked with one suitcase by himself to begin college at the University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, IA). Harold's work ethic was legendary; his family and friends believe he was the hardest working human being on the face of the earth. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1952 and immediately set forth to earn his Masters Degree at Northern Colorado (Greeley, CO) which he accomplished in 1954. He went on to work on his doctorate degree at UCLA (Los Angeles, CA) in 1957. In 1972, Harold began what would turn out to be a 30-year career in Wheaton, IL. He opened Wheaton-Warrenville High School in 1972 and served as principal until it was repurposed as a junior high in 1983. At that time, he became principal of Wheaton North High School, which he did until he retired in 1992. Harold's pep assemblies and enthusiasm for sports at Wheaton North are legendary. In 1983 Harold received the "Those Who Excel" Award for the outstanding school administrator in the State of Illinois. Retirement for Harold was atypical compared to most. He worked at The National College of Education, Roosevelt and Columbia Universities, Freeport High School and The Illinois Math and Science Academy. Harold exercised daily at the Wheaton Sports Center and took up world travel as new hobbies. Helping found the Warrenville Kiwanis Club was another achievement; Harold was an active member and participated in a variety of fundraising efforts. Finally, anyone that knew Harold understood that he was a huge Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan. He rarely missed a Bears home game and was as excited about going to the games after 40 years as he was the first time. Harold packed as much love, work, fun and adventure into his 90-year life as humanly possible. But most importantly, he positively affected thousands of students and faculty over his 40-plus year career. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and brother that anybody could ever ask for. We look forward to seeing you in heaven Harold. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that memorial gifts be made in Harold's name in lieu of flowers to support Parkinson's research to the following: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, c/o Harold Burshtan-Parkinson's Research Fund, 420 E. Superior, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Call 847-971-4641 for online donation instructions or to give by credit card on the phone.