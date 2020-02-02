Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of St. John the Beloved, Lutheran Home
800 W. Oakton St.
Arlington Heights, IL
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John the Beloved, Lutheran Home
800 W. Oakton St.
Arlington Heights, IL
HAROLD C. MEILAHN Obituary
Harold C. Meilahn, 96, was born on June 15, 1923, to the late Frederick and late Caroline Meilahn, and passed away January 29, 2020. Harold was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Groote) Meilahn; loving father of Sharon (Greg) Meyer, Judy (Mike) Meilahn and Jeanne (late Floyd) Mikels; devoted grandfather of Timothy (Jill), Tiffany, Matthew, Stephen, Katie (Tom) and Megan (Jeremy) and great-grandfather of 6. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, from 10am until time of service 1pm at Chapel of St. John the Beloved, Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
