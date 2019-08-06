|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Harold C. Richardson, Jr. was born on March 28, 1941 in Newport, Rhode Island to Harold and Dorothy (nee Shirley) Richardson. He died Friday, August 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Richardson worked as a Buyer for Sears Roebuck and in Men's Shoes for Nordstrom's. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights and a board member for the Pickwick Golf Club at Great Lakes. Harold loved to play golf, watch his Red Sox, play the guitar, sing his oldies and fish with his grandchildren. He loved to spend time with his family, especially coaching and/or watching his children and grandchildren play sports and was loved by all. Harold is survived by his spouse of 47 years, April (nee Mau); children, Kyle Richardson and Jana (Michael) Machon; grandchildren, Connor Machon, and Braden Machon; sisters, Nancy (the late William) McDermott and Beverley (Richard) Biviano; and stepsister, Donna (Len) Kozloski; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepmother, Olive Richardson. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation will be held 10:00 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 until the 11:00 am Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 North Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004, IL. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Courtney's Courage, 2201 North Oracle Road, Suite 6, Tucson, AZ 85705, www.courtneyscourage.org, or , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, , 855-448-3997. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019