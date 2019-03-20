|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Harold F. Fleck, 94, died March 15, 2019. He was born September 12, 1924 in Chicago. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps. and liked to fish. Harold was the husband of Vernabelle (nee Sickler) and would have been married 72 years April 5th; father of Bruce (Sheila), Bradley (Marilyn), Brian (Sabra) and Robert (Jan) Fleck and the late Bonnie (William) Mayers; grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 9 and brother of the late Dorothy Stigen, Loretta Contant and Geraldine Walters. Visitation Saturday 12 noon until time of memorial service 1 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3201 Meadow Dr., Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019