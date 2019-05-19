Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD F. MILLS


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HAROLD F. MILLS Obituary
SOUTH ELGIN - Harold F. Mills, 86, of South Elgin passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice, Barrington. He was born May 21, 1932 in Effingham, IL the son of Harry and Bessie Denton Mills. He had been a resident of the Elgin area for most of his life and was employed by Hoffer Plastics for 28 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Army. Surviving are his 3 children, Dennis (Catherine) Mills of Sheridan, IL, Margaret Mills of South Elgin and Dave (Karen) Mills of Elgin, 3 grandchildren, Corrie (Zac) Kaple, Jessica (Travis) Meeker and Derick (Gabrielle) Mills, 5 great grandchildren, Zane, Cayleigh, Dallas, Brystal and Levi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances Jump Mills on May 24, 2009, 1 sister and 4 brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM, Monday, May 20, at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2019
