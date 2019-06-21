PALATINE - Harold H. Hasse, 95, passed from this world on the afternoon of June 18, 2019. Born in Breslau, Germany, on Dec. 22, 1923, Harold was an only child, dearly loved by his parents. Enjoying traditional German music, Harold learned to play the harmonica and accordion. He continued to play for his family throughout his life. Harold served in World War II, joining the German Air Force as a young man. He was married in 1949 to Ilse, his lifetime partner and best friend. With their infant son, the pair immigrated to the United States in 1951. Harold was employed by Motorola for 34 years. He was needed in both the United States and Germany during his tenure. In Retirement, Ilse and Harold traveled the world, often bringing home flags, coins and memories from their travels. Chapel service and entombment Monday, 1 pm at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary