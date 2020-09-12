1/
HAROLD J. TRITZ
1918 - 2020
Harold J. Tritz was born on June 1, 1918 in Libertyville, IL. He died on Thursday September 10, 2020 at the age of 102. For the past 2 plus years Harold resided at Fox Point Manor in McHenry, IL. Harold's parents were Loretta Mary Doyle and Mellitus Adam Tritz. Harold had one sibling, his sister Dorothy Loretta Tritz (born on Christmas Day 1915). His parents and sibling preceded Harold in death. He served in the US Navy during World War II. He married Evelyn Mary Turnbull on August 21, 1945. Evelyn also preceded him in death. Harold worked in the beer business for most of his life. His hobbies included playing High School Football, hunting, fishing, golf (2 holes in one) and cheering the Cubs. Harold is survived by his children, Donald R. (Jaye) Tritz, Marilyn K. (the late Jack) Mapes, Thomas R. (Laurie) Tritz; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Evie Fowles, a friend since high school made the last 20 years especially meaningful. Harold's family would like to invite all friends and relatives for a graveside service at 10 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL. Due to the pandemic please wear a mask and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Maria del Popolo or the American Cancer Society (Harold's father and sister died of cancer). For additional information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ascension Cemetery
