Harold R. Botefuhr, Husband of the late Millicent (nee Nolan) Botefuhr. Father of Sandra (Gregg) Revak, Robert (Dianne) Botefuhr and the late William Botefuhr. Grandfather of Jessica (Chris) Johnston, Vince (Megan) Revak and Sarah Botefuhr. Great-Papa of Theo Johnston and Ashton Revak. Harold was a design engineer for many years at Skil, Bosch and Emerson. Memorial services to be held at a later date. For funeral information, please call JGeils Funeral Services at 630-247-6623 or visit jgeilsfuneralservices.com
