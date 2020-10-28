1/
HAROLD ROBERT BROSOWSKE
1919 - 2020
LIBERYYVILLE - Harold Robert Brosowske journeyed to heaven on Oct. 23, 2020, at the age of 101½ years. Harold was born Feb. 25, 1919 in Barney ND to George and Amanda Brosowske. Harold served in the US Army. He married Virginia Jetter on June 9, 1945, in Omaha NE and they were married 69 years. He worked for National Cash Register 37 years, in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Harold was a faithful servant of God and served in many church activities, loved traveling and reading. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Hawthorn Woods, IL and also attended St John's Lutheran Church in Libertyville, IL. He was blessed with many years and still had a sharp mind and great memory. Praising God for Harold's long and blessed life are his five children, Kay (Rev. Mark) Matthews, Jim Brosowske (Jarren Mohanna), Janet (Jim) Yaworski, Marsha (Kevin) Gartley and Tom (Vicky) Brosowske. Also 12 grandchildren, Melanie (Mitch) Fernandez, Michael (Amy) Matthews, Maggie Brosowske (Stephanie Abney), Matthew (Brittany) Brosowske, Jeff (Haley) Brosowske, James (Brittany) Yaworski, Becky Yaworski, Kevin (Lisa) Gartley, Beau Gartley, Mandy (Mark) Sattgast, Scott Brosowske and Megan (Zachary) Kovash. Great-grandchildren are Marco, Matteo, Henry, Lucy, Kylo, Elisa, Emberlyn, Tristan, Harper, Hudson, Keri, Joel, Caleb, Noah, and Milo, with one on the way. Also his sister-in-law, Evelyn Brosowske. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Virginia; brother, Howard Brosowske; sister, Ione Bladow; great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace Brosowske; and daughter-in-law, Carol Brosowske. A memorial service is planned at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 24500 N. Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047 on Thursday, Oct. 29, with gathering at 10:30 am, service to begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Matthew's Lutheran Church (address above) or Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061 or www.lwr.org. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
St Matthew’s Lutheran Church
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St Matthew’s Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
October 27, 2020
And 101 never looked so good!
