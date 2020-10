Harold Schweitzer, age 95. Beloved husband of Elaine nee Fiene; Loving father of Susan; Dear friend of his caretaker, Aaron Kamm. Visitation Sunday, October 25 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday 10:00 am until time of Service 11:00 am at The Lutheran Church of St. Luke, 410 S. Rush, Itasca. Interment St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Lutheran Church of St. Luke would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com