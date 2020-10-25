HOFFMAN ESTATES - Harold Tauscher, 80, passed away on October 20, 2020. Harold was born on November 25, 1939, in Hays, Kansas. He grew up in Hoisington with his mom, dad and 8 siblings. Harold proudly served his country as part of the United States Marines from 1958 to 1988. He married Alice Kay Daniels on October 3, 1970. Kay preceded him in death on September 10, 2004. Survivors include his two daughters, Debra Willesden and her husband, Robert of Hoisington, Kansas, Danielle Tauscher and Daniel Mahon, Jr. of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; his grandson, Kyle Rogers of Hoisington, Kansas; his brothers, Ernie Tauscher and Kenny Tauscher of Arkansas City, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Eldon Tauscher, Gerald Tauscher, Arthur "Lee" Tauscher, Ronald Tauscher and sisters, Bernice Reidl, and Henrietta Farmer. A celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in spring. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, National Kidney Foundation
- IL, 215 W. Illinois Street, Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654 or American Diabetes Association
, 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.