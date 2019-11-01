Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Villa St. Benedict
1920 Maple Ave.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Villa St. Benedict
1920 Maple Ave.
Lisle, IL
View Map
Resources
HAROLD "BUD" THERENS

HAROLD "BUD" THERENS Obituary
LISLE - Harold "Bud" Therens; Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Noreen and the late Shirley. Loving father of Gary (Pat) Therens, Sherry (Cindy Flugum) Therens, Mark (Ann) Therens, Kathy (Dennis) Adams, Carol (Dan) Pritchard, Jeff (Theresa) Therens, Dawn Elford, Pam (Bill) Scott, Paul (Ellen) Therens and the late Kevin Carduff. Cherished Grandfather and Great Grandfather to many. Visitation Sunday 2-7 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, Illinois. Funeral Monday, family and friends will meet at Villa St. Benedict 1920 Maple Ave. in Lisle, Illinois, lying in state 10 AM until 11 AM for Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Private. Memorials to Villa St. Benedict. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
