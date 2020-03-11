Daily Herald Obituaries
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive,
Palatine, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive,
Palatine, IL
HAROLD V. ONESTO

HAROLD V. ONESTO Obituary
Harold V. Onesto, beloved husband of Paola Onesto; loving father of Irene Onesto, Marie (James) Beagle and Jennifer (Garrett) Jennings; cherished grandfather of Garrett, Ava and Benjamin Jennings; preceded in death by dear siblings, Rose Onesto, Joseph (Serene) Onesto, Arthur (Jean) Onesto, Fred (Gloria) Onesto, Ted (Erminia) Onesto, Clarenda (George) Gaudio and Louise (John) Zazula; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, beginning at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine, 60074 with Visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Friday, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, 60172. For information call, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
