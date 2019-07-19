Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 South Roselle Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
133 South Roselle Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRIET GREVAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRIET GREVAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRIET GREVAS Obituary
Harriet Grevas nee Cheoles age 81 of Mount Prospect. Beloved mother of Sandy (Bob) Wagner, Denise (Dale) Rozek and Christine (Brian) Goebbert. Dear daughter of the late Angelo and the late Fotini Cheoles. Cherished cousin of many. Visitation Friday 9:30 am at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 South Roselle Road, Palatine, IL followed by funeral services at 10:30 am. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Vascular Dementia Research and Parkinson's Research at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now