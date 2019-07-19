|
|
Harriet Grevas nee Cheoles age 81 of Mount Prospect. Beloved mother of Sandy (Bob) Wagner, Denise (Dale) Rozek and Christine (Brian) Goebbert. Dear daughter of the late Angelo and the late Fotini Cheoles. Cherished cousin of many. Visitation Friday 9:30 am at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 South Roselle Road, Palatine, IL followed by funeral services at 10:30 am. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Vascular Dementia Research and Parkinson's Research at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019