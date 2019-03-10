Daily Herald Obituaries
HARRIET J. BIBLE

HARRIET J. BIBLE Obituary
BROADVIEW - Harriet J. Bible, of Broadview, passed away peacefully January 15, 2019. Harriet was the loving mother of Donald (Annemarie Howse), Paul and Fred (Tammy) Digirolamo. Cherished daughter of the late Nellie and the late Bert Bible. Proud grandmother of Megan (Bob) Hubbard and Matthew (Adri) and Joseph (Evie) Digirolamo. Great grandmother of Cole, Amelia and Cooper. Dear sister of Ruth, the late Harold and the late Eugene. Fond aunt of Gary, Bruce, Keith, Steven, Diana, Karen and the late Rex. Family and friends to gather Saturday, March 23, 2019 for an 11:00AM Memorial Service at The Wesleyan Church, of which Harriet was an avid member, at 2218 S. 18th Ave, Broadview IL 60155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
