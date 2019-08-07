|
Harriet L. Campbell, age 83, beloved wife of the late Owen T. Campbell, happily married for 25 years; loving mother of Paula (Jay) Grimes, Judy (James) Camp and Alan (Terri) Feldstein; cherished grandmother of Neal (Rebekah) Grimes, Erin (fiance Chris Nardone) Grimes and Jacob Camp; preceded in death by her dear sister Nancy Myers; treasured aunt of Rachel (Marc) Chazen, Joseph Myers, Mark Myers and Nevada Chazen. Graveside service Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2:00 PM at Randhill Park Cemetery, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lemons of Love or the breast cancer . For information and condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019