ST. CHARLES - Harriet M. Karall, age 79, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born to Anton and Alice Kossakowski in Chicago, Illinois. She is survived by her loving husband, Roland; sons, Mark Karall, David Karall; sisters, Angeline (John) Nemec, Christine (Thomas) Dobbins. Harriet was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Yolanda; and brother, Anthony (Sharon) Kossakowski. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Crane Road Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, Illinois 60175. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
