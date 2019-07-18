Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd.
Arlington Hts., IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd.
Arlington Hts., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRIET SKIBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRIET SKIBA


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRIET SKIBA Obituary
WHEELING - Harriet Skiba was born on November 26, 1921 in Chicago to Alexander and Mary Ann (nee Jancila) Pajewski. She died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Mrs. Skiba was a member of St. Monica Parish in Chicago for 50 years. Harriet loved to garden and work on puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her "grand-pups," and was loved by all. Harriet is survived by her son, Donald (Joann) Skiba; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Skiba, whom she was married to for 55 years; son, Thaddeus Michael Skiba, Jr.; siblings, Frank Pajewski, Peter (Tessie) Pajewski, Sophie (Joseph) Knapp, Frances (Stanley) Szatko, Rose (Ted) Haracz, Philip Pajewski, Florence (Herman) Tiritilli and Henry Pajewski. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Entombment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to https://anticruelty.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now