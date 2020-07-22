Harriet Wells Wennerstrom Shaikes, 75 years old of Grayslake, IL, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. She was born November 24, 1944 in Evanston, IL the daughter of the late Harold C. and Emelia "Amy" (nèe Dullum) Wells. Harriet was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Libertyville, IL, the Order of the Eastern Star Libertyville Chapter #438, the Illinois Education Association and the National Education Association, a Majority Member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, and the American Counseling Association and Illinois Counseling Association. She spent her career in elementary education; teaching reading and special education to 7th and 8th graders. Harriet is survived by her first husband, Harry Wennerstrom; her children, Paul A. (Tammy) Wennerstrom, Peter J. (Wendy) Wennerstrom, Philip A. Wennerstrom, and Patrick J. Wennerstrom; step-sons: Chad Shaikes and Darin Shaikes; her 8 grandchildren, Scott, Brandon, Ivy, Ashley, Casey, Brooke, Alexandra, and Alyson and 3 great-grandchildren, Tryston, Sydnee, and Sophia; her siblings, James R. Wells, and Judith C. (Bill) Coon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Melvin Shaikes; her great-grandson, Gage; her brother, Harold C. Wells; and her sister-in-law, Susan Wells. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 2:00 p.m. at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Inurnment will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Order of the Eastern Star or the Rainbow Girls Scholarship Fund. Please sign the online guestbook for Harriet at www.strangfh.com.