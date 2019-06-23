ROUND LAKE - Harriette A. Heppner, 84, a resident of Round Lake, IL, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Warren Barr in Highland Park, IL. She was born July 4, 1934 in Bartlett, IL to Louis and Hattie Heppner. Harriette had attended Calvary Presbyterian Church in Round Lake. She is survived by several first cousins in the Midwest, and her caregivers and friends Don and Marie Newby. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Myron Heppner. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held after the services at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Elgin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Round Lake/Fox Lake Rotary Club for the Children's Neediest Fund. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary