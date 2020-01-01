|
WHEATON - Harry A. Teiwes, Sr., 85, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Forest Park. Beloved husband of Margaret nee Johnston for 63 years; loving father of Harry Teiwes, Jr. and Cynthia (Alan) Bolds; proud grandfather of Sara Bolds, Samuel (Katelyn) Bolds and Hannah Bolds; fond brother of Ruth Teiwes, David Teiwes and the late Ron (Susan) Teiwes; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation at College Church, 332 E. Seminary Ave. Wheaton from 9:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 until time of service at 10:00 A.M. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for Men's International Missions, 122 S. County Farm Rd., Suite C, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020