Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
College Church
332 E. Seminary Ave.
Wheaton, IL
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
College Church
332 E. Seminary Ave.
Wheaton, IL
HARRY A. TEIWES Sr.

HARRY A. TEIWES Sr. Obituary
WHEATON - Harry A. Teiwes, Sr., 85, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Forest Park. Beloved husband of Margaret nee Johnston for 63 years; loving father of Harry Teiwes, Jr. and Cynthia (Alan) Bolds; proud grandfather of Sara Bolds, Samuel (Katelyn) Bolds and Hannah Bolds; fond brother of Ruth Teiwes, David Teiwes and the late Ron (Susan) Teiwes; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation at College Church, 332 E. Seminary Ave. Wheaton from 9:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 until time of service at 10:00 A.M. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for Men's International Missions, 122 S. County Farm Rd., Suite C, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
