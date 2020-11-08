1/1
HARRY AUGUST WRIGHT
Harry August Wright, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at Oak Crest Residence in Elgin, IL. Harry's birth was celebrated by his parents, Harry and Della Wright on November 18, 1925. Harry served in the Army/Air Force during World War II at Iwo Jima and was honorable discharged in March of 1946. He married the love of his life, Eileen, on February 14, 1948 after he swept her off her feet when meeting her at the local fair at Wing Park. Harry worked as an electrician (IBEW Local 117) for over 30 years and took an early retirement at age 53 to enjoy life at his lake house on Lake Delavan, Wisconsin, with his Wife and Family. He loved visits from all his family who would swim, boat, and just hang out together. Harry was a devout Christian, along with his wife, Eileen. He was an Elder and one of the founding Fathers of Grace Evangelical Church of Elgin. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ken and Bob; his sisters, Francis and Merrilles; son-in-law, Michael Steurer; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Wright; grandson, Tim Wright; and grand-daughters, Kayla and Mattie. He is survived by his children, Tom Wright (Sandy), Karen Steurer, Jean Wright and Rich Wright (Kim); sister-in-law, Fran (Bob Wright); eight grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. At this time due to the health restrictions, at the request of the Family, the burial will be private. A celebration of life for both Harry and Eileen will be held outdoors in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atrium of Oak Crest Residence at 204 South State St., Elgin, IL 60123 or the charity of your choice. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
