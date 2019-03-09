Harry David Carnes, 95, of Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake passed away March 6, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. He was born September 16, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA. Harry served in the Army during World War II in the Philippines. He worked for U.S Steel at the Wire Mill and then for Public Works at Great Lakes as a Civil Service employee. Harry followed the Brewers and went to many games in Milwaukee. His goal was to make people laugh and feel good. Harry is survived by his daughter Diane (John) Hovey, grandchildren Laura (Theo) Thompson and Natalie (Steve) Garman, and Great Grandchildren Grace , Ava, and Hudson Garman, also Colin and Samuel Thompson. He was preceded in death by his Martha, his son Dave and two sisters, Alice Withers and Carol McDonald. Visitation at 1:00pm on Tuesday March 12th, 2019 at Marsh Funeral home 305 N Cemetery rd. Gurnee, IL 60031 with a Funeral Service following at 2pm. Pastor Ryan Kiblinger officiating. Commital and Military Taps at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery following. For information, call 847-336-0127. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary