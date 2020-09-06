1/
HARRY EUGENE HORNER "GENE" O.D
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFALO GROVE - Harry Eugene "Gene" Horner, O.D, 94, died of heart and Alzheimer's disease on August 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic a memorial service is being postponed. Dr. Horner was born on October 12, 1925 in Middletown in what is now Windber. PA. He attended Windber High School before entering the Navy in January of 1944. Of the 100 corpsmen he trained with, only 2 survived the war. He was honorably discharged as a Hospital Apprentice First Class SV6 on June 4, 1946. In 1948 by means of the GI Bill he graduated from the Monroe College of Optometry and married Jeannette Lally Vollman (Chicago). They were married for 70½ years and resided in Round Lake Beach, Illinois for 66 years. He practiced Optometry in the Round Lake Area from 1951 to 1991. He was a long time member of American Legion Post 1170 in Round Lake Park and the Illinois Optometric Society. In the 1990's he served as a volunteer Steward at Chain O'Lakes State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette; his parents, Harry B. and Evelyn Fern (Lehman) Horner; his brothers and their wives, George (Luanna Alton) Horner and Robert (Shirley Dobson) Horner. He is survived by his children, Grace Ann Horner (Palatine) and Harvey A. (Maria) Horner (Stockton, CA); his grandchildren, Kurt J. (Candace) Horner (Los Osos, CA) and Matthew T. Horner (Burlingame, CA), his sister, Harriet (J Paul) Horner Zierer (Santa Ana, CA); and 8 nieces and nephews and their families. Donations may be made in his memory to the Illinois College of Optometry, www.ico.edu or the Navy Memorial, www.navymemorial.org. For additional information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services in Palatine, IL at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved