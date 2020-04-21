|
|
PALATINE - Harry H. Comstock, 90, most recently a resident of The Fountains in Crystal Lake, passed away in the early hours of April 19, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. He is loved by his sister Ruthie (George), his children Susan (Steve), Janet (Blake), Jeanne (Steve), David (Barb), Deborah (Mike), Kathi (Paul), Laurie (Tim) and Michael (Katie), 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren (and counting!), nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son John. In 1955, in Chicago, he wed his loving wife Barbara Ann (nee Brey) and they were married for 53 years until her passing in 2009. Together, they raised their children and their pets, and traveled the world. He will be remembered as a grand storyteller with a golf club in one hand, a cup of coffee in the other, and was happiest when reminiscing of times spent with his wife. Due to the current state of the pandemic, a formal gathering of remembrance will take place in August, over what would've been Harry's 91st birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covid-19 Relief Effort. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020