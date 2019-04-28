|
Harry J. Koenig, age 61, of Lincolnwood, IL, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He grew up in Palatine, IL and attended Palatine High School. President of Advanced Plastic Corporation in Lincolnwood, IL, founded in 1980. His dynamic spirit drove him to develop materials that exceeded supposition. He implemented his vision through design innovation. Reinforcing his position with the outstanding support of his Advanced Plastic team. He previously served on the Lincolnwood Park & Recreational Board and supported many other charitable endeavors. Beloved ex-husband of Sandra Kovacic. Devoted father of Krista. Loving son of Joseph Koenig Sr., Anna (Nickel), and stepmom Penny Koenig. Dearest brother of Evelyn (Remedi), Joe Jr., and Linda (Slaten). Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday May 3, from 2-9 PM with a service at 8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. Interment private. Information, 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019