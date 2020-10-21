LIBERTYVILLE - Harry Lee Owsley, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 1, 1933 to the late Everett and Irma (Hodges) Owsley in Bandana, KY. Harry was drafted into the United States Army in 1954 and retired in 1974 after serving three tours in the Far East and two tours in Europe. He married his first wife, Hildegard Deppert in 1958. On August 8, 1980 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Angelovich Beckley. After retiring from the Army, Harry worked for Consolidated Fire Control and Atlas for many years. He retired for a second time and then worked at Bass Pro for nine more years before retiring for good. Harry was a basketball referee and baseball umpire for 43 years for Lake County Schools. Harry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty; his children, Michael (Brandi) Owsley and Karen Castillo; his stepchildren, Michael Beckley, Patricia (Ron) Maynard, Richard (Nhu) Beckley and Matthew (Meg) Beckley; his grandchildren, Spencer, Audrey, Chelsea and Noah; his stepgrandchildren, Alexis, Kristen, Jennifer, Brian, Joseph, Natalie, Tyler and Madi; his great-stepgrandchildren, Remington and Teagan. He was preceded in death by parents; his brothers, James E. Owsley and Robert Owsley and his sister, Martha Siegmund. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to Noon on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL 60031. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday at the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army at the mausoleum immediately following the funeral service. Entombment will be at Warren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to Lake County Honor Flight or the Veteran's charity of your choice
. In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.