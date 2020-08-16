1/1
HARRY NEUMAN COBB
PALATINE - Harry Neuman Cobb, 79, of Palatine died August 14, 2020. Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Lou. Loving father of Mary Chris (Arne III) Arnesen, and Jeff (Kelly Breiner) Cobb. Grandfather of Arne IV, Bridget Arnesen and Summer Cobb. Dear brother of Michael Cobb, uncle of Mathew (Nicole) Cobb. Loving brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 20th, 5 to 8 pm, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Friday at St. Theresa Church, Palatine. If you would like to attend the Funeral Mass, please contact the family directly to be put on the attendance list. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kids Above All, https://kidsaboveall.org/donate/. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit Harry's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
