HARRY S. ABLE

HARRY S. ABLE
In Loving Memory of Harry S. Able WWII veteran of the Korean War Feb. 21, 1924 - June 9, 2016 A Belief Some say we shall not meet again And scoff at us who dream - If they be right this world of men Has neither plan or scheme. If this is all of life to be Then love itself is vain - And every hour of happiness Breeds bitterness and pain. I know not how, nor where, nor when, But to this faith I cling - That after death the soul once more Resumes it's journeying. And somewhere in new realms above Life spins a golden cord - Where - in eternal peace and love The family is restored.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
